Kristi Coleman

In 2012, Kristi joined the FOX 8 team as a Production Assistant/Booking Coordinator. In this position, Kristi worked hard behind the scenes ensuring that the Morning News ran smoothly and that its guests were comfortable. Kristi always had a passion for being in front of the camera. Therefore, when the opportunity arose to become the daily Traffic Reporter for Fox 8's Morning Edition, Kristi approached the task with diligence and fortitude. As the daily Traffic Reporter, Kristi feels extremely fortunate and truly blessed to be able to represent FOX 8 in this capacity. She hopes to add to FOX 8's already incredible legacy of great news reporting.