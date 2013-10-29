Lee Zurik Investigation: Whistle-blowers discuss Galvan's fall

The person who tipped off FOX 8 News about problems at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office says he feels vindicated. It comes after three years of digging, and fighting, for justice.

Remember those pricey dinners charged to the public credit card by Dr. Peter Galvan? Some included expensive bottles of wine. The legislative auditor says Peter Galvan charged tens of thousands of dollars of questionable charges on his public credit card.

Terry King was at one of those dinners. His wife Laura worked at the coroner's office and, at the time, the Kings knew something was wrong.

The Kings say Laura, through her employment in the office, tried to correct internal policies on spending and conflicts of interest at the coroner's office. For that, they say, Laura was fired by Peter Galvan.

At first, the Kings say, they didn't want much for Laura's termination, just an apology and fixes for the problems they knew existed. They say, if Galvan would have apologized, the improprieties in his office might have never surfaced.

They never got that apology. The Kings eventually filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, and Terry King started to dig through the coroner's office, looking at thousands of pages of public records.

His main find were tens of thousands of dollars of questionable credit card charges in the office, including meal, airplane and boat purchases - all of which Terry King thought were for Galvan personally and not the office. He took his findings to state authorities.

Terry emailed FOX 8 News last December. We met with him to review the credit card charges, and that's when we looked deeper into the office, digging up large salaries, lump sum payouts of sick and vacation time and the contract Galvan had with the City of Slidell. Galvan was charged by federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty last week.

The Kings say Galvan made their lives miserable over the past four years. Those news stories, and last week's guilty plea, gave them vindication.