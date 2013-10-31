Lee Zurik Investigation: Sheriff finally cuts costly fees for law firm

Remember last year, when the Orleans Parish Sheriff told the City Council he needed more money for his operating budget? FOX 8 found some staggering expenditures for legal counsel that might help explain why money is so tight at Gusman's office.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman paid the law firm of Usry, Weeks and Matthews $1.7 million a year. The law firm billed the sheriff a flat fee, $65,000, every two weeks. The invoices they submitted were vague, containing no detailed explanation of any charges.

Usry and Weeks didn't have a contract with the sheriff, just an unwritten agreement. Gusman would never comment publicly on the arrangement.

But Thursday the Sheriff's Office sent us a new legal agreement, effective Friday. The sheriff will now pay the law firm at an hourly rate, $175 an hour. And the new contract says the firm must submit itemized statements and a detailed account of the work being done.

Further, the total fees in a month cannot exceed $65,000. This means, at the very least, the value of this arrangement basically will be cut in half. Instead of paying $1.7 million a year, the most the firm can earn a year is $780,000.