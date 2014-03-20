Lee Zurik Investigation: Ethics Board charges Galvan

Former St. Tammany Parish Coroner Peter Galvan now faces charges from the state Ethics Board. But those charges raise some questions.

The Ethics Board charged Galvan with buying personal meals on a public credit card. But according to the Board, those improper meals only total $163 41.

Keep in mind, the state's legislative auditor found Galvan's office made as much as $53,000 of unallowable charges. And Galvan pleaded guilty in federal court to charging $15,000 improperly on his public credit card.

If found guilty of these state ethics charges, Galvan could face a fine.

