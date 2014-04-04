Watch FOX 8 Morning Edition... LIVE!

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.more>>
Anthony Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds, helping to compensate for the absence of injured DeMarcus Cousins, and the New Orleans Pelicans boosted their flickering playoff hopes by beating the Denver Nuggets 115-90 on Sunday night.more>>
A fundraiser at Rock-n-Bowl had a few hundred people supporting the efforts of the Monumental Task committee as the group attempts to keep its fight to save Confederate-era statues the city plans to remove following a court decision.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left two women injured.more>>
LSU came into the weekend as the 4th ranked team in the country, but likely won’t leave that way after dropping the series to 12th ranked Florida.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.more>>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.more>>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.more>>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.more>>
The future doctor dressed in her graduation robes and held a ceremony beside her father’s hospital bed.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.more>>
The driver in a fatal accident has been located after leaving the scene of the crash that left three children dead.more>>
