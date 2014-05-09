Lee Zurik Investigation: Feds issue new subpoena in Harry Morel case

Two sources in St. Charles Parish with knowledge of the investigation tell FOX 8 News that the government's probe of a former St. Charles Parish district attorney continues - even though the former DA's attorney says he was told the investigation was over.

Two sources in St. Charles Parish with knowledge of the investigation tell FOX 8 News that the government's probe of a former St. Charles Parish district attorney continues.

The federal government has issued another grand jury subpoena related to its investigation of the former district attorney in St. Charles Parish.

The St Charles Parish clerk of court confirms FBI agents visited his office Thursday and left with 600 pages of documents.

Sources have told FOX 8 News the federal government is investigating whether longtime St. Charles District Attorney Harry Morel exchanged plea deals in return for sexual favors.

Clerk of Court Lance Marino says the subpoena asked for all records from December 2009 to now related to Errol Falcon Jr. Last year, our partners at NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported that Falcon's father says his son was initially offered a favorable plea deal by Morel. The newspaper reported that Falcon's father said that plea deal may have been in exchange for Falcon Jr.'s girlfriend performing a sexual favor for Morel.

Morel resigned as district attorney in May 2012 after more than 30 years in office.

This is the second subpoena the FBI has sent to the clerk of court's office. The clerk also received one in January of last year.

We reached out to Morel's attorney for comment. Ralph Capitelli says the government had already reviewed the Morel case, and now they are pushing it again. He says that he assumes this new review will produce the same result.

