Lee Zurik Investigation: State suspends Galvan's med. license indefinitely

An image of Peter Galvan from a campaign video produced for his 2011 re-election campaign.

The state of Louisiana has suspended the medical license of former St. Tammany Parish Coroner Peter Galvan.

The State Medical Board voted last month to suspend his license indefinitely. Galvan signed the board's consent order, agreeing to the terms of his suspension.

Galvan. signed that order on April 8, just three days before he reported to federal prison. The board signed off on the discipline at last month's meeting.

Galvan. pleaded guilty in federal court to corruption charges and was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release.

The board says the basis of Galvan's suspension was related to three points: that he pleaded guilty to a felony, that he defrauded the public, and that his conduct was unprofessional. For Galvan to get his license back, he must make an appearance before the State Medical Board, take a class in medical ethics and be finished with his supervised release.

The federal prison system says Galvan will be released on January 6, 2016. Then he'll serve that year of supervised release. That means, even after getting out of prison, Galvan would likely need to wait until 2017 to even attempt to get his medical license reinstated.

Galvan has also been charged by a state grand jury, so how that case plays out could also impact his medical license in the future.

