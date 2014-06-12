Zurik: 10 St. Tammany DA's employees subpoenaed - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Lee Zurik Investigation: 10 St. Tammany DA's employees subpoenaed

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
Contributor: FOX8Live.com Staff
COVINGTON, LA (WVUE) -

Two sources in St. Tammany Parish say at least 10 staffers at the district attorney's office have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury.

FOX 8 learned of the subpoenas Thursday night, after a third source told earlier in the day of at least one of Walter Reed's employees getting a subpoena.

Our sources tell us the 10 employees are expected to testify before the grand jury later this month.

FOX 8 News and NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune have been investigating Reed in our "Louisiana Purchased" investigation of campaign finance.

Our findings include questionable campaign payments from Reed to his son Steven. The FBI is investigating those payments and has subpoenaed the Castine Center in Mandeville, where Reed held a campaign fundraiser in September 2011. The DA paid  Steven Reed's company, Liquid Bread, $29,400 to handle bar services at the event.. 

FOX 8 News and NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune also revealed a questionable arrangement with Reed and St. Tammany Parish Hospital, a public institution. Reed resigned his position as outside legal counsel for the hospital last month. It remains unclear whether the FBI is looking into that deal.

