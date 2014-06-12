Lee Zurik Investigation: 10 St. Tammany DA's employees subpoenaed

The St. Tammany district attorney paid his son's company a huge amount for bar services at a Sept. 2012 campaign fundraiser. But what did Steven Reed actually do for the money? We comb through records of the event in this latest edition of the "Louisiana Purchased" joint investigation by FOX 8 News and NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune.

The St. Tammany district attorney paid his son's company a huge amount for bar services at a Sept. 2012 campaign fundraiser. But what did Steven Reed actually do for the money?

The video features the St. Tammany DA on camera, reading for about 35 seconds, followed by an announcer reading for another 20 seconds. He paid more than $14,000 for it.

Bess Carrick has been around politics for decades. You'd think she'd seen it all. "Yes, that's surprising to me," Carrick tells us, surprised after watching a 60-second video clip. This is a public service

A commenter on FOX8Live.com pointed out the findings in our latest "Louisiana Purchased" update. It involves a video for St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Walter Reed, and the website it promotes.

A commenter on FOX8Live.com pointed out the findings in our latest "Louisiana Purchased" update.

The FBI sent a subpoena to the staff of the Castine Center in Mandeville. That subpoena asks for a long list of records related to fundraisers held there by Reed. The FBI wants all records related to the DA and his son, Steven.

The FBI sent a subpoena to the staff of the Castine Center in Mandeville. That subpoena asks for a long list of records related to fundraisers held there by Reed.

Two sources in St. Tammany Parish say at least 10 staffers at the district attorney's office have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury.

FOX 8 learned of the subpoenas Thursday night, after a third source told earlier in the day of at least one of Walter Reed's employees getting a subpoena.

Our sources tell us the 10 employees are expected to testify before the grand jury later this month.

FOX 8 News and NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune have been investigating Reed in our "Louisiana Purchased" investigation of campaign finance.

Our findings include questionable campaign payments from Reed to his son Steven. The FBI is investigating those payments and has subpoenaed the Castine Center in Mandeville, where Reed held a campaign fundraiser in September 2011. The DA paid Steven Reed's company, Liquid Bread, $29,400 to handle bar services at the event..

FOX 8 News and NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune also revealed a questionable arrangement with Reed and St. Tammany Parish Hospital, a public institution. Reed resigned his position as outside legal counsel for the hospital last month. It remains unclear whether the FBI is looking into that deal.

Follow FOX 8:

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.

