Lee Zurik Investigation: Walter Reed slams "obsessed media"

Two sources in St. Tammany Parish say at least 10 staffers at the district attorney's office have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury.

Two sources in St. Tammany Parish say at least 10 staffers at the district attorney's office have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury.

Emails obtained by FOX 8 News raise questions about why St. Tammany Parish Hospital hired the brother of District Attorney Walter Reed. Last week, we showed you Richard Reed worked at the hospital as a clerk. Now, the emails we've obtained raise new questions about why he got the job.

St. Tammany Parish DA Walter Reed's agreement with a local hospital is under federal investigation. Reed had a side job with St. Tammany Parish Hospital, where he made $30,000 a year. Now we get confirmation

St. Tammany Parish DA Walter Reed's agreement with a local hospital is under federal investigation. Reed had a side job with St. Tammany Parish Hospital, where he made $30,000 a year. Now we get confirmation

We have new questions about the deal the St. Tammany Parish district attorney had with a public hospital. Walter Reed had a side job as their attorney. St. Tammany Parish Hospital said the deal was with the DA's office, but Reed said it was with him personally - and he kept the money. Now we have copies of some of the actual checks.

St. Tammany's DA had a side job with St. Tammany Parish Hospital. The hospital said the deal was with the DA's office, but Reed said it was with him personally - and he kept the money.

The campaign committee for St. Tammany's embattled district attorney has hired a new spokesman and released a lengthy statement, in response to news investigations of his campaign spending, his work outside the DA's office and other points of concern.

FOX 8 News, our partners at NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune and other news outlets received the statement Wednesday afternoon from Morgan Stewart, who will "act as spokesperson regarding any issues related to campaign matters, my outside income, or my family," according to the statement itself.

Reed's statement does not respond in detail to our questions regarding the DA's working arrangement with St. Tammany Parish Hospital, which Reed ended in late May following our broadcast report on that deal. But the statement, more than 1,400 words in length, does raise numerous other points:

Reed cites media requests for "an extensive number of 'public records' from my office on virtually a daily basis," and says "the sheer number and repetitive nature of such requests has created a drain on my office's resources and a distraction from the primary function of administering justice in the Courts."

The statement takes issue with our probe of Reed's campaign spending. "It is important to note that campaign funds are not in any way public funds," the statement reads, but are monies contributed by my supporters to aid my political efforts. Unfortunately and incorrectly, members of the media have used the terms campaign funds and public funds as though they are the same. This badly and perhaps intentionally misrepresents the facts."

In a section of the statement entitled "My Family," Reed addresses our reports of his brother Richard's work at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, suggesting that reporters have "twisted the truth for the sake of sensationalism. His only offense is that he was my brother during a media frenzy." The statement goes on to say, "While Richard, in light of the media's attempts to vilify him, has chosen to leave and avoid distractions to St. Tammany Parish Hospital, he deserves better from an obsessed media than being attacked for merely being my brother."

Click this link to read the DA's statement in full.

As for Stewart, he owns and operates a public relations firm called Stewart Communications and is a former public relations representative for Entergy Louisiana. The statement sent Wednesday points out that Rick Wood remains spokesman for the DA's office.

Follow FOX 8:

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.

