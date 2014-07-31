The FBI has requested records from the Clerk of Court's office, and our sources say the probe involves DWI's and alleged sexual favors.

Two sources in St. Charles Parish with knowledge of the investigation tell FOX 8 News that the government's probe of a former St. Charles Parish district attorney continues - even though the former DA's attorney says he was told the investigation was over.

The St Charles Parish clerk of court confirms FBI agents visited his office Thursday and left with 600 pages of documents.

Lee Zurik Investigation: St. Charles clerk of court gets new subpoena in Morel case

The FBI has issued another subpoena in its investigation of former St. Charles Parish District Attorney Harry Morel.

Sources have told FOX 8 News that the federal government is investigating whether Morel, while in office, exchanged plea deals in return for sexual favors.

In May, we reported the parish clerk of court received a subpoena for records involving the investigation. Now, our sources tell us another subpoena was sent to the clerk of court this month. The records are due Friday.

The subpoena asks for a list of all court cases, involving child support enforcement actions, from June 1, 2002 to May 31, 2012. That 2012 date is when Morel left office.

A source in St. Charles Parish confirms to FOX 8 News that the subpoena - the third that federal authorities have sent to the clerk of court's office - is related to the Morel investigation.

Morel resigned as DA in May 2012, after more than 30 years in office.

Morel's attorney, Ralph Capitelli, reacted to the subpoena Thursday. He told us by phone, "FBI agent Mike Zummer has now turned what was never an honest investigation into an official witch hunt."

