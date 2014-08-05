Zurik: Legislative auditor says considering Brister, Reed requests

The requests follow a series of investigative reports by FOX 8 News and NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune of questionable financial practices by the long-time district attorney.

Louisiana's legislative auditor says it will be late this month before he determines how best to respond to separate requests by Walter Reed and the St. Tammany Parish president for financial reviews of the district attorney's office.

Daryl Purpera spoke with FOX 8 Tuesday, following Monday's formal requests by DA Reed and Parish Pres. Pat Brister to review financial practices at the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office.

Purpera says he'll have to clarify the requests to determine exactly what each office wants to find out. And given the legislative auditor's current workload, Purpera says it may take about three weeks to announce a formal response.

Still, Purpera tells us his staff has good working relationships with both the DA's office and the parish president's office, and that he will do what he can to meet their requests.

Purpera's office was established by the state legislature "to foster accountability and transparency in Louisiana government by providing the Legislature and others with audit services, fiscal advice, and other useful information," according to a mission statement on the office's web site. It's described as "one of the largest government public accounting practices in the State of Louisiana."

Pres. Brister sent Purpera a letter late Monday morning, citing news coverage of Reed's alleged abuses of his position and requesting that Purpera "assign emergency auditors to conduct a thorough and complete inspection of Walter Reed's office."

A few hours after Brister's letter was sent, Reed himself sent a letter requesting the legislative auditor's assistance and guidance regarding the areas of my office operation being criticized along with my desire to make sure that best practices are part of the transition" to a new district attorney. Reed has announced that he is not seeking re-election, after almost 30 years in office.