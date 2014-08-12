Zurik: Retirement system admits mistake in Reed numbers, but questions linger

The long-time district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington Parishes will not run for re-election this year, according to his recently-hired campaign committee spokesman.

It's good to see folks planning ahead for their retirements. But what St. Tammany/Washington DA Walter Reed did may have cost parish residents thousands upon thousands of their tax dollars. We examine the controversial DA's questionable retirement accounts in this latest installment of our Louisiana Purchased investigation.

Lee Zurik Investigation: Why Walter Reed may be looking forward to retirement

The chief of police in Covington says the brother of St. Tammany District Attorney Walter Reed flashed a DA's office badge to try and get a woman out of trouble.

The letter from Reed's office to the DA's Retirement System, including a handwritten note from LDARS staff.

Louisiana's District Attorney Retirement System says a mistake on its part could have allowed St. Tammany District Attorney Walter Reed to collect more in retirement than he deserved. But even after correcting that mistake, we still have questions about the numbers.

LDARS sent us a copy of a letter written to them by Walter Reed's office in May 2013. The letter told the retirement system that Reed's office overpaid, or over-reported, his retirement for the year 2012.

Those changes were not made in the retirement system computer until after FOX 8 News and NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune questioned the discrepancies In 2012, Walter Reed reported making $184,000 to the Louisiana Ethics Board. Reed's signature certified that was true and correct.

But according to LDARS, Reed earned $222,000 that year. Now, the retirement system says that number is not accurate, and the 2013 letter gives the correct number, $197,673.40.

DA Reed's 2012 income reports Report to Ethics Board $184,000 Initial report to LDARS $222,000 Corrected report to LDARS $197,673

The corrections will ultimately lower Reed's retirement earnings. But the questions for us don't end; there's still a discrepancy in the numbers.

Even with the correction, Reed's 2012 salary, according to the retirement board, is $197,673.40. But Reed reported about $13,000 less than that to the ethics board. It's a number his campaign spokesman, Morgan Stewart, says came directly from his W-2 form, the form he submits to the Internal Revenue Service.

