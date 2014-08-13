Zurik: St. Tammany DA spending thousands on his way out - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Zurik: St. Tammany DA spending thousands in campaign bucks on his way out

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
Connect
Contributor: Heather Nolan, Reporter, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune
Connect
Contributor: Tom Wright, Investigative Producer
Connect
A sample of the campaign expenditure data reported to the La. Ethics Administration Program so far this year. A sample of the campaign expenditure data reported to the La. Ethics Administration Program so far this year.

Walter Reed won't be running for reelection. But that did not stop him from spending $55,000 this year out of his campaign fund.

Some of that money was spent on an opinion poll, and thousands more went to the law firm where his criminal defense attorney works.

Reed submitted his final campaign finance report to the La. Ethics Board on July 1. He reports paying $12,000 to the law firm Hailey McNamara.

One attorney at that firm is Rick Simmons, who is handling Reed's criminal defense.

That's likely not illegal. The Ethics Board has allowed campaign funds to be used for legal fees in the past.

Read's campaign spokesman, Morgan Stewart, says in a statement Wednesday evening to FOX 8 and our partners at NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, "Extensive media articles have raised issues as to the legality of Walter Reed's expenditures of campaign funds. Obtaining appropriate assistance to look into such matters requires legal representation."

Reed also paid $12,000 for an opinion poll. About a month after he made his first payment for that poll, Reed announced he would not seek reelection this fall.

Click this link to review all campaign expenditures reported by Reed to the Ethics Board since Jan. 1, 2014 (PDF format).

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.



Powered by Frankly