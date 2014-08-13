How would you like to be paid $12 to serve someone two drinks, another 12 dollars to serve someone else a couple of drinks, and get that money again and again, for each person you serve? That's the apparent purpose of payments from a long-time elected official to his son.

How would you like to be paid $12 to serve someone two drinks, another 12 dollars to serve someone else a couple of drinks, and get that money again and again, for each person you serve?

The FBI sent a subpoena to the staff of the Castine Center in Mandeville. That subpoena asks for a long list of records related to fundraisers held there by Reed. The FBI wants all records related to the DA and his son, Steven.

The FBI sent a subpoena to the staff of the Castine Center in Mandeville. That subpoena asks for a long list of records related to fundraisers held there by Reed.

The long-time district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington Parishes will not run for re-election this year, according to his recently-hired campaign committee spokesman.

The long-time district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington Parishes will not run for re-election this year, according to his recently-hired campaign committee spokesman.

Zurik: St. Tammany DA spending thousands in campaign bucks on his way out

A sample of the campaign expenditure data reported to the La. Ethics Administration Program so far this year.

Walter Reed won't be running for reelection. But that did not stop him from spending $55,000 this year out of his campaign fund.

Some of that money was spent on an opinion poll, and thousands more went to the law firm where his criminal defense attorney works.

Reed submitted his final campaign finance report to the La. Ethics Board on July 1. He reports paying $12,000 to the law firm Hailey McNamara.

One attorney at that firm is Rick Simmons, who is handling Reed's criminal defense.

That's likely not illegal. The Ethics Board has allowed campaign funds to be used for legal fees in the past.

Read's campaign spokesman, Morgan Stewart, says in a statement Wednesday evening to FOX 8 and our partners at NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, "Extensive media articles have raised issues as to the legality of Walter Reed's expenditures of campaign funds. Obtaining appropriate assistance to look into such matters requires legal representation."

Reed also paid $12,000 for an opinion poll. About a month after he made his first payment for that poll, Reed announced he would not seek reelection this fall.

Click this link to review all campaign expenditures reported by Reed to the Ethics Board since Jan. 1, 2014 (PDF format).

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.

