NOLA 300: Pontchartrain Beach, 50 photos

Take a walk down memory lane.

Do you remember hot summer days at Pontchartrain Beach? The sandy beach? The Zephyr? The Ragin' Cajun? The Wild Maus?

Maybe these jingles will jog your memory:

... Or maybe you're too young to remember New Orleans' amusement park.

It was a popular family destination for many who grew up in New Orleans. Pontchartrain Beach was know for its large boardwalk, sandy beach and numerous rides.

The park also featured live music from local and national acts, including a visit from Elvis Presley in 1956.

According to our partners at NOLA.com/The Times Picayune, the first Pontchartrain Beach pavilion opened in 1928. The original location was in the present-day Lake Terrance neighborhood.

However, the Pontchartrain Beach many New Orleans residents remember opened its doors on June 18, 1939. The new location sat at the lake end of Elysian Fields Avenue where the University of New Orleans Research & Technology Parks currently sits.

The park was originally racially segregated. Lincoln Beach was a popular spot for Louisiana's African American population during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation. Desegregation of Pontchartrain Beach in 1964 led to a rapid decline of business at Lincoln Beach, which closed soon after.

Numerous factors contributed to Pontchartain Beach closing on September 23, 1983, including decreasing attendance and pollution concerns in Lake Pontchartrain.

