Zurik: Legislative audit of DA Reed's Office has begun

Our findings on Walter Reed's campaign finances led us to dig further into his office finances and much more surrounding the former district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

A select group of workers at the St. Tammany district attorney's office - including Walter Reed himself - are getting their medical co-pays and other health care costs reimbursed from the office's general fund. It's a benefit that may lead to yet more scrutiny of the long-time DA's practices.

St. Tammany Parish Hospital released new records Friday night about the hospital's arrangement with Walter Reed and the district attorney's office. It's the second straight Friday the hospital has released records that question why Walter Reed kept $30,000 a year from the hospital.

The requests follow a series of investigative reports by FOX 8 News and NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune of questionable financial practices by the long-time district attorney.

Louisiana's legislative auditor confirms that an audit of the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office has begun.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister and later DA Walter Reed requested the legislative audit, following numerous reports by FOX 8 News and NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune. Those reports questioned financial practices in Reed's office, which serves St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

Legislative auditor Daryl Purpera told FOX 8 in early August that he was considering the dual requests and that it would take about three weeks to announce a formal response. NOLA.com's Heather Nolan confirmed with Purpera's office Thursday that the audit had begun.

Pres. Brister cited news coverage of Reed's alleged abuses of his position in her requests, and asked that Purpera "assign emergency auditors to conduct a thorough and complete inspection of Walter Reed's office." Reed himself requested the legislative auditor's assistance and guidance "regarding the areas of my office operation being criticized along with my desire to make sure that best practices are part of the transition" to a new district attorney.

Several people are running to replace Reed, who announced he would not be seeking re-election after almost 30 years in office.

It's not known how long the audit will take.

