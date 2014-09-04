NOLA 300: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 photos

NOLA 300: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 ph - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA 300: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Streetcars have been an integral part of New Orleans' public transportation system since the first half of the 19th century. 

Early operations consisted of railroad and horse-drawn omnibus lines between the city and suburbs along the Mississippi and Lake Pontchartrain. 

The streetcar system has since evolved, developing into the four streetcar lines we see today: The St. Charles Avenue Line, the Canal Street Line, the Riverfront Line and the Loyola Avenue Line. 

