NOLA 300: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 photos

Streetcars have been an integral part of New Orleans' public transportation system since the first half of the 19th century.

Early operations consisted of railroad and horse-drawn omnibus lines between the city and suburbs along the Mississippi and Lake Pontchartrain.

The streetcar system has since evolved, developing into the four streetcar lines we see today: The St. Charles Avenue Line, the Canal Street Line, the Riverfront Line and the Loyola Avenue Line.

