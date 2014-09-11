NOLA 300: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA 300: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Tracing its history back to 1916, the Audubon Zoo is now home to over 2,000 animals.

An aviary was the first exhibit on the grounds in 1916. Its popularity launched the community to call for a full-scale zoo.

Today Audubon Park includes the site of Audubon Zoo and many amenities including riding stables, tennis courts, a golf course and clubhouse, jogging trails, lagoons, baseball fields, soccer fields and more than 300 acres of green space for people to enjoy.

