NOLA 300: The historic French Quarter, 30 vintage photos

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Founded in 1718, it's the oldest neighborhood in the city of New Orleans.

The cultural center of New Orleans, the Vieux Carré sits on a crescent of the Mississippi River. The entire area has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. 

