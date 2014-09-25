NOLA 300: The New Orleans riverfront, 30 photos

The NOPD needs your help in finding two men believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Seventh Ward. According to police, the shooting happened yesterday at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Abundance Street. Police say Just before 8:00 a.m., surveillance video in the area captured images of two unknown subjects exiting a small silver SUV at that intersection. they say the video shows the men waiting at the intersection for the victims' car to arrive, then they say the...