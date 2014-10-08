NOLA 300: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos

New York Yankees baseball team at New Orleans, posed in front of bleachers, during spring training, 1921. Babe Ruth seated in center of center row. Waite Hoyt is standing in the back row, above and to the right of Ruth (below boy sitting in stands).

As the postseason heats up, we take a look back at a piece of New Orleans baseball history.

Pelican Stadium once housed baseball legends such as Shoeless Joe Jackson and Babe Ruth.

Originally known as Heinemann Park from 1915-1938, Pelican stadium was notably used by the New Orleans Pelicans (1915-1957), The New Orleans Negro league baseball teams -- the New Orleans Black Pelicans and New Orleans Creoles – also played ball in the stadium.

Babe Ruth and the Yankees also held spring training in New Orleans.

The Pelicans, a minor league professional team, operated on and off in New Orleans through 1899. The team captured three pennants (1887, 1889 and 1896).

Notable pelicans include:

Shoeless Joe Jackson,

Dazzy Vance,

Jimmy Dygert,

Joe Sewell,

Bill Lindsay,

Bob Lemon,

Earl Weaver,

Zeke Bonura,

Henry "Cotton" Knaupp,

Gene Freese

