NOLA 300: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA 300: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
1921: Baseball game in Pelican Stadium. 1921: Baseball game in Pelican Stadium.
New York Yankees baseball team at New Orleans, posed in front of bleachers, during spring training, 1921. Babe Ruth seated in center of center row. Waite Hoyt is standing in the back row, above and to the right of Ruth (below boy sitting in stands). New York Yankees baseball team at New Orleans, posed in front of bleachers, during spring training, 1921. Babe Ruth seated in center of center row. Waite Hoyt is standing in the back row, above and to the right of Ruth (below boy sitting in stands).
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

As the postseason heats up, we take a look back at a piece of New Orleans baseball history.

Pelican Stadium once housed baseball legends such as Shoeless Joe Jackson and Babe Ruth.

Originally known as Heinemann Park from 1915-1938, Pelican stadium was notably used by the New Orleans Pelicans (1915-1957), The New Orleans Negro league baseball teams -- the New Orleans Black Pelicans and New Orleans Creoles – also played ball in the stadium.

Babe Ruth and the Yankees also held spring training in New Orleans.

The Pelicans, a minor league professional team, operated on and off in New Orleans through 1899. The team captured three pennants (1887, 1889 and 1896).

Notable pelicans include:

  • Shoeless Joe Jackson,
  • Dazzy Vance,
  • Jimmy Dygert,
  • Joe Sewell,
  • Bill Lindsay,
  • Bob Lemon,
  • Earl Weaver,
  • Zeke Bonura,
  • Henry "Cotton" Knaupp,
  • Gene Freese

Related

TBT: Tulane University, 25 photos http://bit.ly/Zt0dzt 

TBT: Superdome construction, 1971-1975 http://bit.ly/VpKrTP 

TBT: Pontchartrain Beach, 50 photos http://bit.ly/1wcUGfj 

TBT: New Orleans City Park, 40 photos http://bit.ly/1n1O4N4 

TBT: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 photoshttp://bit.ly/1rmA0wc 

TBT: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj 

TBT: The historic French Quarter, 30 vintage photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj 

TBT: The New Orleans riverfront, 30 photos http://bit.ly/YUEsb9 

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Tigers and Tide pour into French Quarter

    Tigers and Tide pour into French Quarter

    Businesses stock up on Clemson and Alabama merchandise ahead of the Sugar BowlBusinesses stock up on Clemson and Alabama merchandise ahead of the Sugar Bowl

    Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday. 

    more>>

    Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday. 

    more>>

  • City to utilize new safety tool during busy holiday weekend

    City to utilize new safety tool during busy holiday weekend

    Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.

    more>>

    Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.

    more>>

  • Mother of slain tourist: 'Don't let this be your city's reputation'

    Mother of slain tourist: 'Don't let this be your city's reputation'

    It was the horrific New Year's Day incident that outraged and sickened many people in New Orleans and around the country two years ago, and for Joshua Woodruff's family, those feeling have never faded. 

    more>>

    It was the horrific New Year's Day incident that outraged and sickened many people in New Orleans and around the country two years ago, and for Joshua Woodruff's family, those feeling have never faded. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly