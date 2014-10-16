NOLA 300: Storyville, New Orleans' red-light district (1897-1917)

Created to regulate drugs and prostitution, a red-light district thrived in New Orleans from 1897-1917.



Prostitution was not legal in ‘The District.' Rather, a municipal ordinance designated an area where the illegal activity was not illegal. The activities were moved to a district along Basin Street near the French Quarter.



A wide variety of entertainment was available in the district, including elaborate ‘sporting palaces,' musical entertainment and a variety of pleasure houses.



The area was nicknamed ‘Storyville' after Councilman Sidney Story. Story wrote the legislation and guidelines for the proposed district.



Mobile users can view all 15 photos here: http://bit.ly/1wbFbAe



Related



TBT: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos http://bit.ly/1sXwV8W



TBT: Tulane University, 25 photos http://bit.ly/Zt0dzt



TBT: Superdome construction, 1971-1975 http://bit.ly/VpKrTP



TBT: Pontchartrain Beach, 50 photos http://bit.ly/1wcUGfj



TBT: New Orleans City Park, 40 photos http://bit.ly/1n1O4N4



TBT: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 photoshttp://bit.ly/1rmA0wc



TBT: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj



TBT: The historic French Quarter, 30 vintage photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj



TBT: The New Orleans riverfront, 30 photos http://bit.ly/YUEsb9



Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.