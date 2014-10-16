NOLA 300: Storyville, New Orleans' red-light district (1897-1917 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA 300: Storyville, New Orleans' red-light district (1897-1917)

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
"Storyville" red-light district at the start of the 20th century (E. J. Bellocq) "Storyville" red-light district at the start of the 20th century (E. J. Bellocq)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Created to regulate drugs and prostitution, a red-light district thrived in New Orleans from 1897-1917.

Prostitution was not legal in ‘The District.' Rather, a municipal ordinance designated an area where the illegal activity was not illegal. The activities were moved to a district along Basin Street near the French Quarter.

A wide variety of entertainment was available in the district, including elaborate ‘sporting palaces,' musical entertainment and a variety of pleasure houses.

The area was nicknamed ‘Storyville' after Councilman Sidney Story. Story wrote the legislation and guidelines for the proposed district.

Mobile users can view all 15 photos here: http://bit.ly/1wbFbAe 
 

Related

TBT: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos http://bit.ly/1sXwV8W 

TBT: Tulane University, 25 photos http://bit.ly/Zt0dzt

TBT: Superdome construction, 1971-1975 http://bit.ly/VpKrTP

TBT: Pontchartrain Beach, 50 photos http://bit.ly/1wcUGfj

TBT: New Orleans City Park, 40 photos http://bit.ly/1n1O4N4

TBT: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 photoshttp://bit.ly/1rmA0wc

TBT: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj

TBT: The historic French Quarter, 30 vintage photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj

TBT: The New Orleans riverfront, 30 photos http://bit.ly/YUEsb9

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly