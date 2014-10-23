NOLA 300: St. Louis Cemetery, a city of the dead

Marie Laveau, Queen of Voodoo is interred behind the gates of St. Louis Cemetery

As Halloween approaches, we take a look back at one of New Orleans' spookier locations and the history behind it.

Founded in the 1700s, Saint Louis Cemetery refers to three Roman Catholic cemeteries.

The oldest and most famous, St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, was established by the Spanish in 1789. Many of the city's early occupants and infamous personalities are interred here, including Marie Laveau.

It's been named the 'Most Haunted Cemetery in the United States.'

Pirates, aristocrats, politicians, killers, artists and the Queen of Voodoo are interred on the grounds. With over 100,000 dead interred, it's no wonder the cemetery has heard its fair share of ghost stories.

Phantom figures and yellow fever victims reportedly stalk the rows of crypts. However, the most famous spirit believed to roam the grounds is that of Marie Laveau, New Orleans' Queen of Voodoo. Some believe that Laveau materializes annually of St. John's Eve (June 23) to lead the voodoo faithful in worship.

Mobile users can see more photos here: http://bit.ly/1nAISQg

Related

TBT: Storyville, New Orleans' red-light district http://bit.ly/1wbFbAe

TBT: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos http://bit.ly/1sXwV8W

TBT: Tulane University, 25 photos http://bit.ly/Zt0dzt

TBT: Superdome construction, 1971-1975 http://bit.ly/VpKrTP

TBT: Pontchartrain Beach, 50 photos http://bit.ly/1wcUGfj

TBT: New Orleans City Park, 40 photos http://bit.ly/1n1O4N4

TBT: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30photoshttp://bit.ly/1rmA0wc

TBT: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj

TBT: The historic French Quarter, 30 vintage photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj

TBT: The New Orleans riverfront, 30 photos http://bit.ly/YUEsb9

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.