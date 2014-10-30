NOLA 300: Abandoned Six Flags/Jazzland, 40 photos

As Halloween approaches, we take a look back at one of New Orleans' spookier locations.

It was once alive with happy faces, laughing kids and excitement.

Now, it looks more like something out of a bad dream or horror film. Haunting images capture a lifeless and decaying Six Flags Theme Park.

The park is located in New Orleans East and is visible from Interstate 10. Following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the theme park was abandoned.

The park opened under the name of Jazzland in 2000. Purchased by Six Flags in 2002, it was home to some of the biggest thrills in the state of Louisiana.

Hurricane Katrina shut down the park. After accessing the damage and the cost to repair the park, Six Flags terminated their lease with the city of New Orleans.

The eerie and decaying remains have drawn curious visitors. It has also served as a shoot location for various feature films.

Mobile user? See all 40 photos here: http://bit.ly/1tFWYAO

