NOLA 300: LSU Tigers football, 30 photos

1907 LSU Tigers Football Team in Havana, Cuba for the 1907 Bacardi Bowl.

There's always a lot on the line when Les Miles and Nick Saban clash.

As the Tigers prepare to take on the Crimson Tide, we look back at LSU's 121-year-old football program.

The first game in school history was played on November 25, 1893. Since then, the Tigers have played well over 1,000 games with an overall 753–398–47 record (end of 2013 season).

