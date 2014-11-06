NOLA 300: LSU Tigers football, 30 photos

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.more>>
It was the horrific New Year's Day incident that outraged and sickened many people in New Orleans and around the country two years ago, and for Joshua Woodruff's family, those feeling have never faded.more>>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.more>>
The NOPD needs your help in finding two men believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Seventh Ward. According to police, the shooting happened yesterday at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Abundance Street. Police say Just before 8:00 a.m., surveillance video in the area captured images of two unknown subjects exiting a small silver SUV at that intersection. they say the video shows the men waiting at the intersection for the victims' car to arrive, then they say the...more>>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.more>>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.more>>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.more>>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?more>>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.more>>
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.more>>
About 60 employees with the City of Waynesboro will be unemployed after midnight Friday. That’s after a lack of quorum by the board of aldermen prevented a vote to rehire the employees.more>>
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars.more>>
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.more>>
