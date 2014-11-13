NOLA 300: The Causeway Bridge, building a concrete marvel

Spanning nearly 24 miles, it's the longest continuous bridge over water in the world.

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was completed in 1956, serving as a gateway between communities on the south and north shores. It ultimately allowed for the expansion and development of many communities on the north shore.

The bridge's parallel spans are made of pre­-stressed panels supported by over 9,000 concrete pilings. The first span measures 23.86 miles and opened to the public in 1956. The second opened in 1969 and measures 23.87 miles.

The bridge held a Guinness world record for the world's longest bridge over water since 1969. However, the Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in China opened in China in 2011 and claimed to be longer than the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

The Jiaozhou Bay Bridge, however, only spans over water for 16.1 miles. The rest crosses dry land. In response, Guinness created two categories for bridges spanning over water – continuous and aggregate.

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the title as world's longest continuous bridge over water.

Mobile user? See all 38 photos here: http://bit.ly/1BhyOBZ

Related:

TBT: LSU Tigers football, 30 photos http://bit.ly/1E8EmuI

TBT: Abandoned Six Flags/Jazzland, 40 photos http://bit.ly/1pqxDLv

TBT: St. Louis Cemetery, a city of the dead http://bit.ly/1q3V9Zu

TBT: Storyville, New Orleans' red-light district http://bit.ly/1wbFbAe

TBT: New Orleans Pelican Stadium, 15 photos http://bit.ly/1sXwV8W

TBT: Tulane University, 25 photos http://bit.ly/Zt0dzt

TBT: Superdome construction, 1971-1975 http://bit.ly/VpKrTP

TBT: Pontchartrain Beach, 50 photos http://bit.ly/1wcUGfj

TBT: New Orleans City Park, 40 photos http://bit.ly/1n1O4N4

TBT: A look back at the iconic New Orleans streetcar, 30 photos http://bit.ly/1rmA0wc

TBT: Audubon Park and Zoo, 35 photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj

TBT: The historic French Quarter, 30 vintage photos http://bit.ly/1AULBVj

TBT: The New Orleans riverfront, 30 photos http://bit.ly/YUEsb9

Copyright 2014 WVUE. All rights reserved.