NOLA 300: Along Canal Street, 25 vintage photos

Millions of lights were lit along Canal Street last week, officially kicking off the holiday season in New Orleans.

Canal Street was just as pretty years ago. Check out these 25 vintage photos along Canal Street. Mobile user? Click here to view all 25 photos: http://bit.ly/1FQENuC

