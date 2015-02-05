NOLA 300: The Grand Prix du Mardi Gras, a street race across New - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA 300: The Grand Prix du Mardi Gras, a street race across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A racetrack around the Superdome? You better believe it!

For a short time in the early 1990s, New Orleans was home to a large street race. The Grand Prix du Mardi Gras was held in the heart of New Orleans in 1991, 1992 and 1995.

It was an IMSA GT Championship race, organized by the International Motor Sports Association.

During the race's first run, the Grand Prix du Mardi Gras raced along a 1.3-mile circuit near the Mississippi River. In 1992 and 1995, the race was changed to a 1.43-mile circuit around the Superdome. 

