Woman charged with breaking into cars, using stolen credit card

Police used surveillance video to help nab a woman who they claim burglarized cars, then used of the stolen credit cards. The Houma Police Department received complaints from three residents in the 200 block of Glynn Avenue on February 12th, who say their cars were burglarized. During the break-ins, various personal items were stolen, including credit cards.

After the break-ins, it was discovered that credit cards taken from one of the vehicles were used at various stores on the eastside of town. Houma Police detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from one of the stores, which showed a young woman using the credit card.

As Houma Police detectives continued their investigation, they were able to identify the suspect as 20 year old Meghan Stevens of Houma. Police went to her home and arrested her without incident. Police say during the arrest, they found Stevens in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

She's been charged with 3 counts of Simple Burglary, 1 count of. Unauthorized Use of an Access Card and Possession of Marijuana. Meghan Stevens was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Copyright 2015 WVUE. All rights reserved.