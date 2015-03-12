Study: Many young people in NOLA not in school nor working

New Orleans has one of the worst records in the country when it comes to the number of young people who are in school or working, according to a new report. The study, done by the Cowen Institute at Tulane University shows the city has the third highest percentage of young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither employed nor enrolled in school. The report also found that Louisiana has the country's highest percentage of these opportunity youth of any state in the nation.

The Tulane study described these young adults who aren't working or in school as opportunity youth because of their potential value to their communities if they are able to reconnect to education, employment and civic opportunities.

“This report provides a baseline for understanding of who opportunity youth are both in New Orleans and nationally,” said Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy for the Cowen Institute. “Opportunity youth can truly be assets for their communities when they are reconnected to quality employment, educational and training opportunities. Reconnection of this kind is the first step in ensuring opportunity youth persist on pathways to living-wage careers.”

The report also found:

• Of 16-24-year-olds in the New Orleans metropolitan area, an estimated 18.2 percent are opportunity youth. This is significantly higher than the national rate of 13.8 percent.

• More than 26,000 16-24-year-olds in the New Orleans area are estimated to be opportunity youth. Nationally, there are 5.5 million opportunity youth.

• New Orleans has the third-highest estimated percentage of opportunity youth of any metropolitan area in the country, trailing only Memphis and Las Vegas.

• Louisiana has the highest estimated percentage of opportunity youth in the country. Additionally, Southern states, when compared to states on the West Coast, East Coast, and in the Midwest, have higher overall percentages of opportunity youth.

