Zurik: LED chief taking LSU Foundation job

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
Stephen Moret (Photo Source: LED) Stephen Moret (Photo Source: LED)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of Louisiana's Economic Development Office is stepping down. Stephen Moret will leave in May. 

You may have seen us interview Moret several times in our "Easy Money" series, looking at incentives handed out by the state to companies.

Moret will take over as the president and CEO of the LSU Foundation. That's a private, nonprofit fundraising arm of LSU. More makes $320,000 a year for his state job.

Governor Bobby Jindal's office says he will name a replacement at LED in the next few weeks.

