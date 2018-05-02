Kimberly Curth

Kimberly couldn’t be more excited to be reporting in her favorite city in the world. It has been her life-long dream to be a reporter in New Orleans. Before arriving at Fox 8, Kimberly worked as an investigative reporter for WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tennessee. Kimberly is an Emmy award -winning investigative reporter. Her investigations have made a difference in Nashville and beyond.
During her nearly 4 years at WSMV, Kimberly's investigations with the WSMV ITEAM prompted lawmakers to call for changes to both state and federal legislation. She exposed taxpayer waste, government corruption and public health dangers. She also shed light on the underground trade of parents selling chicken-pox contaminated lollipops, high wage earners living in public housing and gained numerous exclusives in the high profile Vanderbilt rape case.
Before Nashville, Kimberly worked as an anchor and reporter with WKRG in the Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida TV market. She was on the front-lines there as hurricane after hurricane impacted the Gulf Coast. She also reported live for CNN, The Weather Channel, as well as a media outlet in London during those storms.
Kimberly was named Best Reporter by the Associated Press twice for her work in Mobile.
When Kimberly is not out looking for stories, you can find her exploring all things NOLA especially all the incredible restaurants with her husband. Or you can find her walking her two dogs Bourbon (named after Bourbon Street, of course) and her rescue Herschel.
If you have a story idea please give Kimberly a call at 504.247.5999 or send her an email at kcurth@fox8live.com. You can also follow Kimberly on Twitter @KimberlyCurth.