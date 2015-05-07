Arrest in shooting of child who stuck his tongue out at gunman - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Arrest in shooting of child who stuck his tongue out at gunman

Written by: Nancy Decorte, Managing Editor
Connect
Darrin Rideaux, 22 Source: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Darrin Rideaux, 22 Source: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office
THIBODAUX, LA (WVUE) -

A 4 year old child was shot in the neck, reportedly after he stuck his tongue out at a neighbor.  The incident happened inside a home on Taylor's Trailer Court in Thibodaux.  A witness told detectives with the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office that he saw 22 year old Darrin Rideaux shoot the child with a pellet gun.  

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says the little boy's mother was in the restroom when she heard her son scream.  She ran outside and found him bleeding from the neck.  The child was rushed to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

 Rideaux, who is a neighbor of the 4 year old, told detectives that he didn't think the pellet gun was loaded.

Rideaux was located Thursday morning and subsequently arrested for one count of Negligent Injury. He was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Copyright 2015 WVUE. All rights reserved.


