Suspected identify thief accused of stealing thousands from Nort - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Suspected identify thief accused of stealing thousands from North Shore woman

Written by: Nancy Decorte, Managing Editor
Connect
Tarra Montgomery Watkins, 35 Couresty: Mandeville Police Dept. Tarra Montgomery Watkins, 35 Couresty: Mandeville Police Dept.
MANDEVILLE, LA (WVUE) -

A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in a case of identity theft is now behind bars, and police say she's wanted for similar crimes across Louisiana and Texas.  The Mandeville Police Department began investigating the case in early April after a Mandeville woman noticed several fraudulent charges on her debit account totaling $897.52. This caused the victim to take a close look at her credit which revealed that two fraudulent accounts had been opened using her personal information.

Detectives say 35 year old Tarra Denea Montgomery Watkins opened two checking accounts using the victim's information. They allege that Watkins then used the victim's credit score to obtain a line of credit in conjunction with that account. Watkins ran up over $9,000.00 on that credit line and was in the process of receiving a $25,000.00 line of credit on the other account when the fraud was discovered.

Watkins was arrested at her home on Bruxelles Street in New Orleans on June 1, 2015.  Mandeville Police detectives were assisted in the case by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U. S. Secret Service Financial Crimes Taskforce.  During the arrest, officers, armed with a search warrant, seized a credit card reader which they say appeared to be new and unused as of yet.    They also reportedly seized numerous documents containing the personal information of past and potentially future victims.

Watkins is charged with 2 counts of Bank Fraud, 2 counts of Forgery, 1 count of Identity Theft, 2 counts of Access Device Application Fraud, and 1 count of Computer Fraud in connection with the crimes she committed in Mandeville.

Detectives say Watkins also has multiple outstanding warrants through each of the following agencies for similar financial crimes: Denton County Sheriff's Office (TX), Dallas County Sheriff's Office (TX), Euless Police Department (TX), Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Watkins is currently being held in Orleans Parish pending extradition. 

Copyright 2015 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

    Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

    Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)
    Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)Source: Saints work out Iowa center James Daniels (Photo: nfl.com)
    The Saints have continued their pre-draft due diligence. A league source tells FOX 8 sports that the team recently worked out Iowa center James Daniels. Daniels played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and is projected as a late first round or early second round pick. Max Unger played every snap last season at center for the Saints, but the team could use some depth along the offensive line.  Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    The Saints have continued their pre-draft due diligence. A league source tells FOX 8 sports that the team recently worked out Iowa center James Daniels. Daniels played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and is projected as a late first round or early second round pick. Max Unger played every snap last season at center for the Saints, but the team could use some depth along the offensive line.  Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • After Further Review: Fazende Mock Draft 2.0

    Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)
    Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)Saints general manager Mickey Loomis hopes to have the same success in the 2018 draft class /FILE (FOX 8 Photo)
    With the first few waves of free agency over, it’s time to reset the board with a new mock draft. Round One (27th): Dallas Goedert, Tight End South Dakota St. Even with Benjamin Watson, the Saints will still address tight end in the draft. They’ve worked out South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst and met with Goedert. Despite some other options potentially available at this spot, I’m sticking with Goedert. His pass-catching prowess would fit in perfectly with t...more>>
    With the first few waves of free agency over, it’s time to reset the board with a new mock draft. Round One (27th): Dallas Goedert, Tight End South Dakota St. Even with Benjamin Watson, the Saints will still address tight end in the draft. They’ve worked out South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst and met with Goedert. Despite some other options potentially available at this spot, I’m sticking with Goedert. His pass-catching prowess would fit in perfectly with t...more>>

  • Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder

    Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder

    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)
    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.

    more>>

    New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly