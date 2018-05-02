FOX 8 Sports Director Juan Kincaid has been in New Orleans since 2001 and he loves it. He loves the people, the food, the music and the weather (most times).
Originally from Chapel Hill, he's a Tarheel through and through.
During his free time, Juan loves to cook, find good, live music, travel the world, play soccer, reading to kids and spending time with family and friends.
Juan has a 9-year old daughter that has him wrapped around her lil fingers and he's just fine with that.
You can follow Juan on Twitter @juangkincaid
