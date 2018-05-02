Rob Krieger is thrilled to be a part of the FOX 8 News team. Growing up on the Northshore, he’s always had his eye on local news. Rob was inspired to become a journalist by his late grandfather, Bob Krieger, who began his career at WVUE decades ago.
Rob started his career in 2008 reporting in Baton Rouge after he was handpicked as the top reporter candidate at LSU's Manship School of Communication. During his time in Baton Rouge, Rob covered Hurricanes Gustav and Isaac, the New Orleans Saints' Superbowl victory and reported extensively from the coast during the BP oil spill.
Rob is known for his unique brand of story-telling as he strives to capture the personal stories people want to hear, while still delivering the information viewers need to know. During his career, Rob has received awards from the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalist for his work.
"For years I dreamed of telling stories in the Crescent City," said Rob, "New Orleans has given so much to me over my life and now I'm eager to give back and tell the unique stories that can only happen in the Big Easy."
A former player on the LSU Lacrosse team, Rob loves running, leather-bound books and spending time with his wife and two children. You can find him in the fall bleeding purple & gold on Saturdays and rooting ferociously for his beloved Saints on Sunday.
