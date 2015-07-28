Zurik: Jefferson Parish pres. says Nemzoff invoices should have been released

Jefferson Parish has paid a hospital privatization consultant almost a million dollars over the last year and a half. But what is he doing to earn that pay? The parish didn’t want you to see the consultant’s invoices but we got them anyway, and we’re left with more questions than answers.

Jefferson Parish has paid a hospital privatization consultant almost a million dollars over the last year and a half. But what is he doing to earn that pay? The parish didn’t want you to see the consultant’s invoices but we got them anyway, and we’re left with more questions than answers.

Jefferson Parish President John Young says his parish attorney should have handed over records to FOX 8 News.

Monday night, we showed you how consultant Joshua Nemzoff was being paid $650 an hour for his work on hospital privatization efforts in Jefferson Parish. Nemzoff submitted invoices with little to no proof of his work.

We tracked down those invoices from a source after the parish attorney told us the documents were protected under the law. A Tulane law professor disagreed.

Pres. Young sent this statement to FOX 8 Tuesday night:

The Young Administration has always promoted and stood for transparency and accountability of government. It is the position of the Young Administration that the requested invoices should have been produced. However, the lease transaction involving [West Jefferson Medical Center] is and continues to be a Council-driven process. The Parish Attorney is working at the direction of the Council insofar as the WJMC issues are concerned. Accordingly any waiver of the privilege asserted by the Parish Attorney would have to be with the consent and approval of either the WJMC Board and/or Council.

The council remains divided on the hospital advisor. A handful of council members voted against hiring Nemzoff initially and against his contract extension in the past month.

