Zurik: Feds visit Tangipahoa Parish landfill

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
Contributor: Tom Wright, Investigative Producer
A panoramic view from a crest at the landfill off Hano Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The site has taken in mounds of tire shreds since the late 90's as part of a LDEQ recycling program. A panoramic view from a crest at the landfill off Hano Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The site has taken in mounds of tire shreds since the late 90's as part of a LDEQ recycling program.
INDEPENDENCE, LA (WVUE) -

The FBI have visited the Tangipahoa Parish landfill near Independence. the landfill manager confirmed to FOX 8 staff.

The FBI stopped by midday Friday, but we don't have any details of what they were looking for.

Earlier this month, we reported that federal authorities had launched an investigation into the parish landfill, a Baton Rouge-area recycling company and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The investigation appears to center around payments made by the state to the company for recycled tire shreds that were delivered to the landfill.

