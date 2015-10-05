Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in her backyard

A 32 year old woman claims she was robbed, then sexually assault - all in her own backyard. The New Orleans Police Department has released a computer generated composite sketch of a suspect wanted for the incident. which happened early Saturday morning in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The assault reportedly happened around 3 am on Saturday, October 3, 2015 in the 1400 block of France Street near the corner of N. Villere. Detectives with the NOPD say the suspect entered the victim’s back yard, pulled out a pistol and demanded her property. The victim complied and handed over some belongings to the suspect, but the crime was not over. After robbing her, he then is accused of sexually assaulting the woman before finally fleeing on foot..

The NOPD describes the suspect as a black male, between 21-26 years of age, 6’0” tall, weighing about 160 pounds, slim build with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Special Victims Detective Herman Franklin is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5523.

Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the information leading to an arrest.You do not have to give your name nor testify to receive the reward but you must contact Crimestoppers directly with your information. Citizens can also submit an anonymous tip online to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersgno.org.

