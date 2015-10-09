Officers cleared in Interstate shooting death

Seven officers with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a man who fired on officers, after a high speed chase that ended in Slidell.

Deputies say 46-year-old Lucien Rolland fired on officers several times before officers returned fire, killing him. The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

According to a newly released police report, Deputy Bryan "Ricky" Steinert of the Criminal Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 GMC Sierra pick-up truck on Pontchartrain Drive (Highway 11), near Oak Harbor Boulevard.

The report states that Steinert observed the truck straddling the center line. Upon attempting to stop him, the report says multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle's driver's side toward the police car..

A chase started on Pontchartrain Drive, during which time gunshots reportedly continued to be fired toward Steinert. According to the report, the truck slowed down in the 4700 block of Pontchartrain Drive, at which time a white male subject exited the vehicle from the passenger side and fled on foot.

Meanwhile, the report says the driver of the truck continued the chase, with more officers joining in the pursuit on Interstate 10. It ended at the Gause overpass in Slidell, when Rolland reportedly jumped out of the truck and began firing at deputies. The report says deputies returned fire, killing Rolland.

Sheriff Jack Strain says detectives have completed the initial phase of their investigation and released the names of the deputies involved in the incident.

The deputies, along with their dates of hire, are as follows:

Sgt. Eric Pearson – 9/30/02

Deputy Ricky Steinert – 7/05/06

Deputy Nathan Stokes – 7/28/14

Deputy Chris Graham – 9/05/06

Deputy Scott Seals – 12/06/11

Deputy Brent Pitre –7/12/13

Deputy Charles White – 11/03/08

Detective Matt Vasquez – 7/12/13

All have been cleared and allowed to return to regular duty.

