Chris Hagan

Chris is living a dream come true with the Fox 8 Sports team in New Orleans. As a Slidell native and Slidell High School alum, he grew up on the highs and lows of Saints and LSU football.
After graduating from the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU in 2011, Chris began his broadcasting career as a weekend sports anchor in Joplin, MO for two years.
From there, Chris made his way back to Louisiana where he became a sports reporter at WAFB in Baton Rouge covering LSU, Southern, the Saints and prep sports of all kinds.
Following a fun and very eventful two years in Baton Rouge where he covered multiple SWAC Championships, Saints playoff games and followed Tiger baseball through their 2015 run to the College World Series, Chris worked his way back to his home market of New Orleans at WVUE Fox 8.
Outside of the working world, Chris still eats, breathes and sleeps sports and probably spends too much time in the gym. He also "thinks" he's a pretty good cook and enjoys experimenting in the kitchen. If there's any spare time left in the day, he's probably catching up on one of a million shows stacked on his DVR, most likely "The Walking Dead."
Follow Chris on Twitter: @ChrisHaganTV
