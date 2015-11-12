Zurik: Ethics Board charges Plaquemines councilman yet again

For the second time in a year, The State Ethics Board has slapped a Plaquemines Parish councilman with ethics charges.

The board says Edgecombe's construction company earned money for doing work on a parish-owned marina.

The ethics board says, since Edgecombe served as a councilman while he profited off work done on parish property, he violated the law.

For three years, Edgecombe Construction was paid $251,000 by West Delta Development, a company that leased Venice Marina.

The ethics charges handed down last year were similar, also for money Edgecombe Construction made off parish property. In that case, Edgecombe Construction was paid $197,100 by Deep Delta Houseboats, another company that leased Venice Marina.

You can read a copy of the Ethics Board's charges here.

Parish resident Barry Colligan told FOX 8 early this year that he took photos from December 2014, showing that Colligan continued to do that work - even after the Ethics Board charged him the previous November.

Edgecombe could face a significant fine.

