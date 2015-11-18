Billion Dollar Blueprint: Employee or independent contractor?

Picture this: state lawmakers trying to pass a bill to stop contractors from breaking the law. The picture might make perfect sense: It helps the state earn more money, helps companies following the law compete and helps hard-working Louisianans being mistreated by their boss. But this picture includes a lawmaker who's also in the construction industry.more>>
This story can be summed up with this picture:In one corner - a business owner, trying to get one by you by filling out a government document improperly;In another corner - a worker being mistreated;And in the middle - the state of Louisiana, the federal government and you, a taxpayer, all bilked by people trying to skirt the law.more>>
Labor misclassification allows businesses to cheat taxpayers in Louisiana out of hundreds of millions of dollars. But the state has been ignoring these costly violations for years.more>>
Every payday, you probably notice large amounts of money being sucked out of your paycheck. That's money you've worked for, going straight to the government. Our investigation found the government is not collecting this money for many construction employees.more>>
Estimating how much money is being lost by misclassification is not easy. Here’s how we did it.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
The New Orleans mayor along with other elected officials will announce their plans for changes on The Mississippi Riverfront Friday.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.more>>
Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s.more>>
Plan for a warm finish to this work week with highs reaching the lower 80s.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.more>>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>