Called the “Star of the Storm” by the New Orleans Times Picayune for his steady voice during Hurricane Ivan in 2004, David Bernard brings nearly 25 years of weather forecasting experience to FOX 8 News.
David believes that forecasting weather with accuracy is vital but stresses that communicating information in a clear, concise way is equally important. New Orleans viewers know they can rely on those values as they watch David's forecasts on FOX 8 News.
David's long career in broadcast meteorology has given him a strong background to help viewers understand how to prepare for whatever kind of weather is coming their way.
Before starting at FOX 8 News, David spent nine years as Chief Meteorologist for WFOR-TV in Miami/Fort Lauderdale. There, he helped guide South Florida viewers through Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma in one historic season. In addition, he spent a week in New Orleans reporting on the scene during the unfolding disaster following Katrina.
While in Miami, David was enlisted by CBS News New York as their Hurricane Consultant in 2008.
During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, David gave invaluable guidance to the viewers of the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning and Face The Nation before, during and after the storm. Other memorable storms he covered for CBS News included Hurricanes Ike, Gustav, Irene and Isaac.
New Orleans was David's home from 1997 to 2005, when he was the morning meteorologist for the local CBS affiliate. It was during those years that David fell in love with the welcoming people, unique culture and beautiful architecture of New Orleans.
From 1993 to 1997, David gained experience forecasting at TV stations in the Tornado Alley region of the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma.
A native of Houston, David graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and attended Mississippi State University.
David is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) and member of the American Meteorological Society. The CBM is the highest accreditation a broadcast meteorologist can attain. He is also a member of the National Weather Association and a former member of the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology.
You can find him on Twitter @DavidBernardTV and on Instagram @DavidBernard.
Copyright 2015 WVUE. All rights reserved.