Shelby is a native of Southeast Louisiana, born and raised in Covington. Her passion for weather developed at a young age when she helped her Paw-Paw track hurricanes by hand every season. When Hurricane Katrina and Rita hit in 2005, she was glued to every forecast and update. She knew then that weather was more than a hobby or childhood dream.
Shelby is a proud Bulldog as she graduated from Fontainebleau High School, then attended Mississippi State University to earn her degree in Professional Meteorology. During the summer of her junior year, she had the opportunity to intern with FOX 8's Chief Meteorologist Bob Breck and learn his forecasting and story-telling techniques. Shelby attributes Bob with encouraging her to take her first on-air job in Greenville, MS.
Shelby worked as a meteorologist in Mississippi while completing her degree, winning first place awards for her work through the Associated Press and Broadcast Education Association. Two days after graduation, Shelby moved across the country to Fresno, CA where she started working as the weekday morning and midday meteorologist. Her forecast experience includes everything from tropical weather to wildfire weather.
When she moved home prior to her wedding in November 2015, fate brought Shelby back to the FOX 8 Weather Center. She is thrilled to join the Weather Authority team and deliver accurate and engaging weather stories for the people of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Beyond forecasting the weather, Shelby likes to decorate cakes depicting the weather! She is known by some in the weather community for her 4-Panel Dual Pol Radar cake and GR-Analyst Volume Scan cakes. She also enjoys cheering on the Saints and running around City Park with her husband and rescue dog.
You can find her on Twitter @Shelby_Latino and on Instagram @Shelby_Latino.
Copyright 2015 WVUE. All rights reserved.