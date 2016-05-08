MEDICAL WASTE: Bills to watch in the Louisiana Legislature

Those bottles of pills in your medicine cabinet translate into political clout for the pharmaceutical industry. We take a deep dive into the state and federal data on Big Pharma's campaign contributions and lobbying expenses.more>>
A series of emails we received from a subsidiary of United Healthcare raises more serious questions about the country's largest health carrier. Our investigation last week showed United says its charging customers a copay for some drugs. But in actuality, that copay is a “you-pay” - United charges more than the cost of the drug. We dissect United’s statement in this follow-up to our Medical Waste investigation.more>>
Documents uncovered by FOX 8 News show real-life examples of patients going to the pharmacy and getting charged a premium on their medication. We showed you several examples of customers paying more in copay for drugs than the drugs themselves actually cost. Now one of the most powerful politicians in Washington wants to get our documents.more>>
Why would anyone pay more than they had to for their prescription drugs? Some insurance companies give you no choice, and even prevent your pharmacist from discussing it with you. We examine the practice of "clawbacks" and whether it may be a direct violation of federal law.more>>
From gunshot wounds to heart attacks: When people fight for their lives, an emergency room can be their last chance for help. But some Louisianans go to the ER for hangnails, blisters, warts, even sunburn. And these ER trips have a catch - you're paying for it.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
