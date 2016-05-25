Zurik: Investigator says Medical Waste probe reveals fraud

Plaintiffs filed the latest against UnitedHealthcare in a California federal court. As with the previous suits, this suit claims United illegally overcharged customers for prescription medication.more>>
Our investigation has revealed some of nation's biggest insurance carriers are forcing customers to pay a premium on some prescription drugs, charging them more than the actual cost – “clawing back” money from the pharmacy and customer. Now, some customers are finding better, cheaper options.more>>
Insurance costs for prescription medications are greater now than the costs for physician services. Louisianans are taking a hit in their bank account, whenever they go to the pharmacy. And some patients simply can't afford their meds anymore. Big Pharma blames high research & development costs - but our findings suggest otherwise.more>>
Why would anyone pay more than they had to for their prescription drugs? Some insurance companies give you no choice, and even prevent your pharmacist from discussing it with you. We examine the practice of "clawbacks" and whether it may be a direct violation of federal law.more>>
Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
Public records show New Orleans mayoral candidate Latoya Cantrell used more than $8,000 of taxpayer money for personal expenses on her city issued credit card. Cantrell paid the money back, but in some cases years after making the purchases.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.more>>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.more>>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.more>>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.more>>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.more>>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.more>>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.more>>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.more>>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.more>>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.more>>
