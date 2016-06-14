TPSO official resigns amid double dipping investigation

Allegations against Capt. Dawn Foret, assistant chief of detectives in the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, paint a picture of a high-ranking law enforcer, responsible for investigating criminals, possibly breaking the law herself. What are state authorities doing about it? Not much.

A top deputy in Terrebonne Parish has resigned from office, following a FOX 8 investigation into alleged double-dipping.

Captain Dawn Foret was second-in-command of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Office’s criminal division. FOX 8's Lee Zurik found records, showing Foret was being paid for work on an underage-drinking task force at the same time she was working off-duty side jobs, or details.

Documents show Foret was paid more than $18,000 for that task force work, which was funded by a federal grant.

The activity apparently took place from late 2010 to 2012, when Sheriff Jerry Larpenter took office. He ordered an internal probe of the allegations and found Foret did claim grant hours she did not physically work, which violated criminal law. Still, Foret was allowed to keep her job.

Sources tell FOX 8 the FBI is investigating the allegations.

