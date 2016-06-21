Zurik: Governor signs anti-clawback bill into law

Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill with some roots in our "Medical Waste" investigation.

Our series looked at insurance companies overcharging patients for prescription medication. Pharmacists call the overcharges "clawbacks" - contracts prevented pharmacists from telling customers they could buy drugs cheaper, without using insurance.

The bill signed Tuesday essentially supersedes those contracts, and now allows pharmacists to tell customers how to get the cheapest possible price.

So "clawbacks" are still legal - but if you have a pharmacist looking out for you, you might save some money, beginning August 1.

