David: Another hot day, then a 'cold front'

The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.

We have one more extra hot day ahead before a strong summer cold front (or humidity front) arrives over the weekend. Highs on Friday could reach the upper 90s in the city, putting temperatures very close to record levels.

On Saturday, moisture rapidly increases along with the chance for off and on showers and storms during the day. Some of the storms could be strong with downpours and frequent lightning.

By Sunday, the front will reach the coast and less humid air will filter into the area. The "good feel" summer air will last into Monday before humidity creeps back in by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

It stays dry for Sunday into Tuesday. After that our daily chance for spotty showers and storms will return.

