The 2017 hurricane season has yet to begin, but Tropical Storm Arlene has already formed in the Atlantic.more>>
The 2017 hurricane season has yet to begin, but Tropical Storm Arlene has already formed in the Atlantic.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.more>>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.more>>
David: Another round of storms likely Tuesday.more>>
David: Another round of storms likely Tuesday.more>>
St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a mother and son after a traffic stop led them to large amounts of money and marijuana.more>>
St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a mother and son after a traffic stop led them to large amounts of money and marijuana.more>>
A Violet man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes thought going for a swim in a canal would help him elude St. Bernard Parish deputies.more>>
A Violet man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes thought going for a swim in a canal would help him elude St. Bernard Parish deputies.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.more>>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.more>>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.more>>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.more>>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.more>>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.more>>
A 16-year-old girl who was the target of hate speech thanks the two victims who died and the third who is currently in the hospital, for helping her and a friend when a racist targeted them on public transportation.more>>
A 16-year-old girl who was the target of hate speech thanks the two victims who died and the third who is currently in the hospital, for helping her and a friend when a racist targeted them on public transportation.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.more>>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.more>>
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.more>>
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.more>>