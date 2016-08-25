David: Another round of storms likely Tuesday

The 2017 hurricane season has yet to begin, but Tropical Storm Arlene has already formed in the Atlantic.

Another round of storms is likely on Tuesday and there could be a few downpours. After that, we will see a 24 to 48 hour period of relatively drier weather across the region. There will still be a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday but coverage will be greatly reduced.

By Friday a surge of tropical moisture is forecast to move inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for an extended period of wet weather lasting into the weekend and maybe the early part of next week. A cold front will also approach from the north over the weekend and the combination of that plus tropical moisture means heavy rain is possible.

